Bear. (Photo credit Metro Creative Connection)

The bears are back in town and so is WildSafeBC

WildSafeBC Selkirk-Purcells is now up and running for 2019.

WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions and is delivered by the BC Conservation Foundation in communities across BC.

Rosie Wijenberg, as the WildSafeBC Co-ordinator for the Selkirk-Purcell region, will be working in Creston, Salmo and the communities of Areas A, B, C and G to reduce human-wildlife conflict for the upcoming season.

From May to the end of November, Wijenberg will be involved in a number of initiatives including education programs, training sessions and outreach at various events. You will see her at events around town as she spreads the word about how to safely keep wildlife wild and communities safe.

For further information on reducing human-wildlife conflict visit www.wildsafebc.com, follow WildSafeBC Selkirk Purcells on Facebook, or contact local community coordinator Rosie Wijenberg at selkirkpurcell@wildsafe.com or 250-551-7435.

Please report wildlife in conflict to the Conservation Officer Service 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277.

Residents can also report sightings of bear, cougar, coyote or wolf in an urban area. These reports are uploaded daily to WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available at www.wildsafebc.com/warp. This program allows the public to see what wildlife has been reported in their neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings.

WildSafeBC Selkirk-Purcells is grateful for the generous support the program receives from its funders including your community funders, the British Columbia Conservation Foundation and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

