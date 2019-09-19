That’s a wrap: 55+ BC Games conclude

The ending ceremonies to the week-long games were Saturday at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Rhona Davies and Bob Ewashen won gold in the men and women’s 80+ mixed tennis doubles. (Photo submitted)

The 55+ BC Games wrapped up their competitions in Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

Zone 7 East Kootenay (Cranbrook, Crawford Bay, Creston, Elkford, Fairmont, Fernie, Field, Golden, Invermere, Kimberley, Radium Hot Springs, Riondel, Sparwood, Wycliffe, Yahk.) ended the 2019 games with 53 medals: 16 gold, 26 silver and one bronze.

Rhona Davies and Bob Ewashen (Creston) won gold in the men and women’s 80+ mixed tennis doubles.

In swimming, Sharen Popoff won silver in women’s 55-59 50 m butterfly, 55-59 800 m freestyle, 55-59 100 m freestyle and bronze in 55-59 50 m freestyle, and 55-59 25 m butterfly.

Yvonne Larsen won bronze in women’s golf 70-74.

Besette Piorecky won silver in single women’s tennis 60-64 and Mary Wigen won gold in the single womens 55-59.

The five days of friendly senior sporting — friendly, yet competitive; these athletes were looking to win — that took over Kelowna’s ice rinks, fields, ball diamonds and nearly everything else were celebrated at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Though it seemed a lot of the athletes had hit the road back to their respective homes, the ceremonies opened rather fittingly with “O Canada” being sung by Peggy Nora, who just recently released her first album at the age of 68.

The emcee of the event, Phil Johnson, led the celebrations for the near 1,600 BC Games volunteers and the near 4,200 athletes who competed, a record for the 55+ BC Games.

“It’s a celebration of life and being alive,” said Johnson.

There was a moment of silence held for one athlete who died during the games Friday.

The board of directors, including president of the games David Graham, and the rest of the city committee that helped put these games together over the past two years were celebrated at the ceremonies.

They, alongside Mayor Colin Basran, were appreciative of the turnout, the support, the volunteers and the celebration of Kelowna’s success in hosting the largest ever 55+ BC Games.

