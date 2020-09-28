Terry Tiessen to run as Libertarian candidate in Nelson-Creston

Terry Tiessen is returning as the BC Libertarian candidate in the provincial election. He previously represented the party in the 2017 federal election. Photo submitted

The BC Libertarian Party has announced Terry Tiessen as its candidate for Nelson-Creston in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Tiessen said in a statement Monday he has previously worked for Greenpeace, a reading centre in Slocan and the Humane Society.

“I have lived in the Nelson area for 30 wonderful years now, choosing to raise my three children in the beauty and the culture of the Kootenays,” he said.

“It was in 2017 that I decided if I wanted to persevere and leave a world for those children that have impenetrable individual, property and privacy rights, I would have to join and run for the BC Libertarian Party.”

Tiessen previously ran for the Libertarians in the 2017 federal election, but had his campaign cut short when his nomination package wasn’t filed on time.

