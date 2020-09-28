Terry Tiessen is returning as the BC Libertarian candidate in the provincial election. He previously represented the party in the 2017 federal election. Photo submitted

Terry Tiessen to run as Libertarian candidate in Nelson-Creston

Tiessen previously ran in the 2019 federal election

The BC Libertarian Party has announced Terry Tiessen as its candidate for Nelson-Creston in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Tiessen said in a statement Monday he has previously worked for Greenpeace, a reading centre in Slocan and the Humane Society.

“I have lived in the Nelson area for 30 wonderful years now, choosing to raise my three children in the beauty and the culture of the Kootenays,” he said.

“It was in 2017 that I decided if I wanted to persevere and leave a world for those children that have impenetrable individual, property and privacy rights, I would have to join and run for the BC Libertarian Party.”

Tiessen previously ran for the Libertarians in the 2017 federal election, but had his campaign cut short when his nomination package wasn’t filed on time.

Related:

Nicole Charlwood to run for Green Party

Tanya Finley named Liberal candidate for Nelson-Creston

NDP acclaims Brittny Anderson as Nelson-Creston candidate

Michelle Mungall not seeking re-election

Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nicole Charlwood to run for Green Party

Just Posted

Terry Tiessen to run as Libertarian candidate in Nelson-Creston

Tiessen previously ran in the 2019 federal election

Nicole Charlwood to run for Green Party

Charlwood was previously the Greens local campaign manager

Creston Royal Legion re-opening on Oct.1

The building has undergone a number of different improvements during its six-month closure

Creston Fire Rescue report: nine calls for assistance between Sept. 21 and 28

On Sept. 27 at 6:53 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of Simmons Road in West Creston for a motorcycle accident, and located a single motorcycle in the ditch on its wheels with minor damage

Creston RCMP report: 58 calls for assistance from Sept. 21 to 28

A Sept. 27 call to a Creston business regarding a suspicious male possibly using narcotics in the restroom resulted in the male being arrested by the police. During the arrest, the male assaulted the responding officer.

No safe mask option for bearded members, RCMP says, but force is exploring solutions

RCMP says respirator not mandatory in all front-line situations, but sometimes needed to reduce risk

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

B.C. food and beverage producers set record sales in 2019

Farmed salmon again leads international exports

Open letter urges B.C. to pause work at Site C dam to review costs, geotechnical issues

Dam has been affected by possible COVID-19 delays

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Last election in 2017 saw just 6,500 people vote by mail

B.C. marriage annulled because husband was unable to have sex with wife

Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

Most Read