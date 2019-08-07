Ten-year-old boy raising money for the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada

Shem Wilson set up a lavender lemonade stand on Sunday to raise funds for the Children’s Wish Foundation. (Photo credit Alanna Wilson)

Ten-year-old Shem Wilson has wanted to run a lemonade stand for the last three years, and when he and his parents moved to Sanctuary Lavender Farm in Wynndel last year. Shem turned his idea into reality on Sunday afternoon at the Lions Club lookout on Highway 3A.

“I had seen a lot of kids doing it before and thought I would try it and see if it was fun,” said Shem.

Shem has chosen to give all the proceeds from his lavender lemonade stand to the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada.

“My parents let me choose a charity this year to donate to, and I choose the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada,” said Shem. “I thought that sick children would have a much better life if they had the chance to complete something they really wanted to do.”

Shem is hoping to open his lavender lemonade stand a couple more times before the end of summer.

“I really enjoyed running the lemonade stand, and I look forward to doing it again. It was a new experience, and I hope it will help some kids’ dreams come true.”

Follow Sanctuary Lavender on Facebook to find out when and where Shem will be opening his lemonade stand next.

