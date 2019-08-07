Shem Wilson set up a lavender lemonade stand on Sunday to raise funds for the Children’s Wish Foundation. (Photo credit Alanna Wilson)

Ten-year-old boy raising money for the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada

Ten-year-old Shem Wilson has wanted to run a lemonade stand for the last three years, and when he and his parents moved to Sanctuary Lavender Farm in Wynndel last year. Shem turned his idea into reality on Sunday afternoon at the Lions Club lookout on Highway 3A.

“I had seen a lot of kids doing it before and thought I would try it and see if it was fun,” said Shem.

Shem has chosen to give all the proceeds from his lavender lemonade stand to the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada.

“My parents let me choose a charity this year to donate to, and I choose the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada,” said Shem. “I thought that sick children would have a much better life if they had the chance to complete something they really wanted to do.”

Shem is hoping to open his lavender lemonade stand a couple more times before the end of summer.

“I really enjoyed running the lemonade stand, and I look forward to doing it again. It was a new experience, and I hope it will help some kids’ dreams come true.”

Follow Sanctuary Lavender on Facebook to find out when and where Shem will be opening his lemonade stand next.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Just Posted

Ten-year-old boy raising money for the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada

Ten-year-old Shem Wilson has wanted to run a lemonade stand for the… Continue reading

Creston resident creates online group to help residents deal with growing rat population

“We need to have a concentrated effort as a community… to eradicate the growing rat population.”

Rat population growing in the Creston Valley

Submitted by Rosie Wijenberg The rat problem in the Creston area continues… Continue reading

Creston Fire Rescue respond to 9 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 9 calls from July 29 - August… Continue reading

Stage 2 water conservation measures in effect for Town of Creston and Erickson water system

Stage 2 water conservation measure is in effect for the town of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

South Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat record broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

Most Read