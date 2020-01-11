A woman walks through a snow covered plaza in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

As B.C.’s south coast deals with its first bout of snow this season, an extremely cold arctic airmass is making its way through northern B.C., causing temperatures to plummet below -40 C beginning Saturday.

The national weather agency has issued an extreme cold warning for B.C.’s most northwesterly region, including Teslin, the South Klondike Highway and the Cassiar Mountains.

“A bitterly cold Arctic ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the area for several days,” the weather bulletin reads. With wind chill, temperature values will likely drop to -45 C.

The extremely cold weather will be felt as far west as Muncho Lake Park and Fort Nelson and the B.C. Peace River. In Prince George, north winds could reach 40 kilometres per hour, causing temperature values to near -40 C overnight.

Environment Canada is warning people to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, as well as numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. The weather agency is urging people to bring their pets indoors, as well as keep extra blankets and jumper cables in their vehicles.

The bitterly cold air is expected to move south on Sunday, causing temperatures in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District to “plummet to values not seen in years,” of between -30 C and -40 C.

Kitimat, Terrace and Stewart and B.C.’s north and central coast will see significant drop to -20C Saturday night.

Most of the Kootenays won’t reach really cold wind chill values until Monday night.

The frigid conditions are expected to continue well into next week.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for jetliner’s downing

Just Posted

Creston Valley Public Library eliminates overdue fines

Creston library borrowers will no longer be charged a per-day fee for overdue items

Snowfall warning issued for Highway 3

Environment Canada says Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass could receive 25 centimetres

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Creston library showing documentary featuring Gabriola Island artisans

A Time for Making shows BC’s Coast at the centre of a handmade revolution

Creston Valley Wildsight hosting Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Sixth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival running Feb. 1 at Prince Charles Theatre

VIDEO: Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for jetliner’s downing

‘This is a tragedy that should not have happened,’ the prime minister said

Boeser nets 2 to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Canadian medical students call for better education on health and climate change

‘We need an educational blitz that addresses medical and health practitioners at all levels’

VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

Most Read