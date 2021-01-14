Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)

UPDATE: Telus services restored across Western Canada

Telus said they are monitoring the situation to ensure connections remain stable

UPDATE: Telus has Tweeted that the issues have been resolved as of Thursday afternoon, and the team is continuing to monitor the situation to ensure connections remain stable.

Telus customers should expect phone connection to be out of commission, as the telecom company deals with intermittent outages across Western Canada.

Telus said in a tweet Thursday (Jan. 14) that the outage is impacting wireless voice and data products.

The company is working on the issue and are hoping to have services restored soon.


