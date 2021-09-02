Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus, Bell service outages impacting wireless customers across Western Canada

It is unclear when service will be restored at this time

A service disruption may be impacting Telus and Bell wireless customers in B.C.

Several people took to Twitter to report the outage, citing troubles with voice services on their phones. Telus confirmed the service disruption for areas of Alberta and B.C. in a tweet.

Reports also indicate that there is a Bell service outage as well.

It is unclear when service will be restored.

READ MORE: Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

READ MORE: Early morning knife assault in downtown Kelowna sends man to hospital

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AlbertaBritish ColumbiaKelownaMobile Phones

Previous story
Tourism association ‘caught off guard’ by U.S. travel advisory for Canada
Next story
4 leaders square off in 1st televised debate of federal election campaign

Just Posted

Creston Valley Rotary Club members Steve Takacs, Bob Griffith, and president Dave Handy pose in front of the newly placed plaque at Rotacrest Hall on Aug. 12. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Rotary members recognize 40th anniversary of Rotacrest Hall

The Regional District of Central Kootenay office in Nelson. File photo
RDCK Roundup: Province will hear from regional district on paramedics, old growth

New COVID-19 cases are shown here for the week of Aug. 22 to 28 in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
New COVID-19 cases rise in Trail, Grand Forks

“Kootenay youth will wait months for a booking … and drive upwards of 600km round trip to the nearest available ICBC road test,” writes Michelle Tanguay. Photo: Austin Neill on Unsplash
Letter: Lack of ICBC road test times is unfair to new drivers