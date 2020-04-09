Teachers have been busy contacting families

By Lorne Eckersley

Public school teachers were to be spending last week connecting with students and families, with no end of school closures in sight.

“During the week of March 30 – April 3, you will be contacted by a teacher from your school to discuss how learning can continue for your child/children,” School District No. 8 Superintendent of Schools Christine Perkins said in a letter to parents. “We recognize that each family is unique and want to create a plan and way of delivering learning that will work best during this challenging time. We ask for your kindness, patience, and support.”

Provincially-mandated school closures include the direction that all students will receive a final mark, will continue to develop in their learning, will advance to their next grade level, and all eligible students will graduate.

“The week of April 6 – 10, onward, we will move forward with resources and the contacts you need to proceed with learning from home,” Perkins said. “Please note that it will be absolutely impossible to replicate the learning that occurs when a child is directly with their teacher. However, we are going to do our best to continue learning.”

She added that the Ministry of Education is working with post-secondary schools “to ensure continued access for graduating student applications and flexibility during our current situation. Our teachers and support staff will continue to play a key role in supporting student learning in a variety of ways.”

For updates about public education in the coming months, follow School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) at https://www.sd8.bc.ca, where Perkins is posting regular “vlogs” or video blogs.

