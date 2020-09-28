Tanya Finley will run as the Nelson-Creston candidate for the BC Liberals in the upcoming election. Photo submitted

Tanya Finley named Liberal candidate for Nelson-Creston

Finley is president of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce

Tanya Finley will try to break a 15-year grip on the Nelson-Creston riding by the NDP as the candidate for the Liberals.

Finley, the president of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce, announced her campaign Saturday ahead of the Oct. 24 provincial election.

“I’ve had so many people ask me to run over the years, and that’s a humbling thing,” said Finley in a statement. “I’m excited to put my name forward with the BC Liberals, and to work for the people of the riding rebuilding our economy and renewing confidence in British Columbia.”

Finley has co-owned Finley’s Bar and Grill and Sage Wine Bar since 2003. Her announcement also adds her contributions to the Nelson Police Foundation, the BC Chamber of Commerce, Nelson Rotary Club and a 2017 award given for hiring individuals with disabilities and barriers to employment.

She said she has the ability to work with diverse groups of people to find solutions.

“I hear lots of politicians talk about plans and ideas, but they’re not able to put things into action,” said Finley.

“I’m a mom, an entrepreneur, and a business leader. My whole life is about consulting, making decisions, and moving quickly to turn ideas into action. I want to put that same energy to work for the people of Nelson-Creston.”

If she wins, Finley would be the first Liberal to represent the riding since Blair Suffredine’s four-year term from 2001 to 2005. Previously, no Liberal had won Nelson-Creston since Frank Putnam held the seat through three terms from 1933 to 1945.

Related:

NDP acclaims Brittny Anderson as Nelson-Creston candidate

Michelle Mungall not seeking re-election

Election 2020

