Low visibility has grounded helicopters trying to fight the fire. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Talbott Creek fire grows to 860 hectares

Helicopters haven’t been able to fight fire recently due to low visibility

The Talbott Creek fire burning approximately 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 in the Slocan Valley has grown to 860 hectares, according to information provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire has grown the most along its northern and eastern edge. Hot spots from the fire have also been seen at high elevations in the Draw Creek drainage.

Over the last few days, helicopters in the Slocan Valley have been grounded due to thick smoke from fires burning in Oregon, Washington and California. The helicopters could be grounded for at least another day if the visibility doesn’t improve.

Before the smoke rolled in, crews were able to install a hose line from the Slocan River to the eastern flank of the fire. The line will help supply water for ground crews to fight the fire.

Structural protection units were also recently put along a two-kilometre section of Slocan River Road as a precautionary measure.

Ground crews will focus on cooling hot spots around the fire’s western flank until they receive more support from helicopters.

Cooler temperatures from the smoke could also help reduce the fire’s activity in the coming days.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 305 homes in the vicinity of the fire.

RELATED STORY: Human-caused fire starts near Castlegar, Talbott Creek fire grows to 539 hectares

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Just Posted

West Kootenay air pollution 20 times safe level

Most of the smoke is from fires in the U.S.

Miller: SIX MONTHS OF LESSONS

“Now fall is on the horizon and the pandemic continues. … The distancing is still difficult, the ‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’ routine. But we are no longer novices. We know the drill and the importance of staying vigilant.”

Talbott Creek fire grows to 860 hectares

Helicopters haven’t been able to fight fire recently due to low visibility

COVID-19 case confirmed at Teck Trail

Teck Trail says the employee has been self-isolating since symptoms started Sept. 8

COVID-19 case confirmed at Castlegar secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

‘Non-union’ bees make blueberries thrive — but only if they have a home

Pollinators are in rough shape in British Columbia and beyond

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

Most Read