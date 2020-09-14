Talbott Creek fire grows to 860 hectares

Helicopters haven’t been able to fight fire recently due to low visibility

Low visibility has grounded helicopters trying to fight the fire. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Talbott Creek fire burning approximately 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 in the Slocan Valley has grown to 860 hectares, according to information provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire has grown the most along its northern and eastern edge. Hot spots from the fire have also been seen at high elevations in the Draw Creek drainage.

Over the last few days, helicopters in the Slocan Valley have been grounded due to thick smoke from fires burning in Oregon, Washington and California. The helicopters could be grounded for at least another day if the visibility doesn’t improve.

Before the smoke rolled in, crews were able to install a hose line from the Slocan River to the eastern flank of the fire. The line will help supply water for ground crews to fight the fire.

Structural protection units were also recently put along a two-kilometre section of Slocan River Road as a precautionary measure.

Ground crews will focus on cooling hot spots around the fire’s western flank until they receive more support from helicopters.

Cooler temperatures from the smoke could also help reduce the fire’s activity in the coming days.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 305 homes in the vicinity of the fire.

