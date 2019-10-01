Suspect who allegedly led Nelson police on chase facing 28 charges

A Nelson Police Department vehicle blocks entry to the Nelson Bridge after a stolen car was chased through the city on Sept. 23. Photo: Tyler Harper

A woman who was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through Nelson last month is facing 28 charges in relation to crimes committed in four communities.

Brightney Dawn Soukochoff was allegedly spotted in a stolen Dodger Charger in Nelson on Sept. 23 before she drove away from police, crashed her car on an electrical pole near Hume School, continued across the Nelson Bridge and was eventually arrested in the Six Mile area.

“She is well known to police and considered a prolific offender,” said Nelson RCMP Sgt. Brett Turner.

Turner said Soukochoff was allegedly spotted stealing gas from a Nelson residence on Sept. 22 before being chased off by the home owner, who recorded the licence plate of a Toyota that the thief used.

The next morning at 7:30, Turner said RCMP responded to a report of a burning vehicle in the Brilliant area that was found to be the same Toyota. A stolen Dodge Charger was seen leaving the scene.

The Star has previously reported the Charger was spotted in Nelson by an officer who instigated the chase when she turned on her vehicle’s lights.

Soukochoff, who remains in custody, faces charges includes:

• Breach of undertaking or recognizance (eight counts)

• Possession of property obtained by crime (seven counts)

• Possession of a controlled substance (four counts)

• Flight from police (two counts)

• Dangerous operation of a conveyance (two counts)

• Possession of stolen property (two counts)

• Possession of stolen property over $5,000

• Theft of $5,000 or under

Soukochoff is also charged with possession and use of a stolen credit card in Salmo on Aug. 27, which has been included on this list of charges.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Castlegar.



