A suspect in a break-and-enter and robbery at a Prideaux Street apartment last month apologized to the victim before leaving the scene, say police. (News Bulletin file photo)

Suspect breaks into B.C. woman’s bedroom, demands money, apologizes

Woman came face-to-face with intruder in her Prideaux Street apartment

A woman in Nanaimo was left traumatized after coming face to face with an intruder who broke into her bedroom.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Dec. 14 when an unidentified man broke into an apartment in the 100 block of Prideaux Street.

The victim, “shaken by the incident,” later showed police the scene, where investigators determined that a window had been forced open.

The woman told police she had been sleeping on the couch in her living room and heard noises coming from the bedroom. She went to investigate and came face-to-face with a suspect who demanded she give him money.

“The woman gave the suspect a small amount of cash and then watched as he ran out the front door of her apartment,” noted the release. “Before leaving, the suspect turned and told the tenant he was sorry.”

The suspect was described as male, 5-foot-5, with a slight build and a youthful voice. He was wearing a black parka pulled up tight over his face, black pants, and mittens.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency number at 250-734-4625 and quote file No. 2021-46028.

