Suspect brandishing fake gun attempts to rob driver, gets run over in Kelowna

A man who attempted to rob the driver of a car who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Rutland, ended up unintentionally getting run over.

According to RCMP, police received a call, on Sept. 26, from someone reporting a man had attempted to rob them and had a gun.

The suspect brandished a weapon through the window of a vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 33 and demanded the money from the driver who had just been to a nearby ATM.

“In order to escape, the victim quickly reversed out of the parking spot and unintentionally struck the would-be robber. The victim not only phoned the police, but remained on scene until their arrival,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Lenny Lipscombe of Kelowna. After receiving treatment for a fractured leg, Lipscombe was sent to court and remanded in custody until his next appearance on Oct.11.

Lipscombe is charged with four offences which include robbery, use of imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence and breach of a release order. he was also arrested on outstanding warrants for six other offences including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, extortion, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other imitation firearm offences, said Cpl. Gauthier.

Anyone who may have captured this incident on CCTV or dash cam is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-57734.

