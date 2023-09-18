Surrey tops 31 Canadian cities for people who’d take the money and run, survey says

55% would pocket cash they found on the street while 45% would hand it over to police in case someone claims it, respondents indicate

Well, that’s not good.

According to a ustats.org survey of 4,660 people in 31 Canadian cities, commissioned by BestCasinoSites.net, Surrey topped the list for participants who said they would keep money they found on the street rather than turn it in to police in case someone claims it.

Fifty-five per cent of Surrey respondents said they’d keep it and 45 per cent indicated they’d hand it in. Laval, Quebec were the most honest bunch, with 30 per cent saying they’d keep it while 70 per cent said they’d turn it over.

The survey was conducted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, 2023. Respondents were asked: “You find $1,000 on the street. No one sees you picking it up. What do you do?” They were then asked to chose one of the following responses: 1. “I hand it over to the police in case someone claims it,” or 2. “I keep it.”

The responses were tallied by city, gender and age. Full data can be found here.

All told, of the 4,660 respondents 64 per cent said they turn the cash in and 36 per cent said they’d keep it. By a slight margin, women would be more likely to keep the money than would men.

As for their age, 14 per cent were ages 18-24, 16 per cent were 25-34, 17 per cent were ages 35-44, 20 per cent 45-54 years old and 34 per cent were ages 55-70.

Broken down by gender, 49 per cent were female, 50 per cent were male and one per cent didn’t classify their gender.

Thirty-seven per cent of females said they’d keep the money and 63 per cent would turn it in, while 35 per cent of males would keep the money and 65 per cent would turn it in. Thirty-six per cent of respondents who didn’t classify their gender indicated would keep the cash while 64 per cent would hand it over to police in case someone claims it.

The breakdown by cities has Surrey at the top, followed by Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Regina, Hamilton, Calgary, Gatineau, Edmonton, Greater Sudbury, Kitchener, Brampton, Burnaby, Halifax, Richmond, Vancouver, Toronto, Vaughan, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Oakville, Mississauga, Longueuil, Markham, London, Richmond Hill, Ottawa, Montreal, Burglington, Windsor, and Laval.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter