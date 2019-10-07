While cock fighting is a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu, India, that is not the case in Canada. BC SPCA executed a warrant at a Surrey property Saturday on suspicion of animal fighting. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

The BC SPCA is investigating a Cloverdale property in connection with suspected cock fighting, officials have confirmed.

Spokesperson Melissa Shaw said a search warrant was executed Saturday (Oct.5) on a property near 166 Street and 50 Avenue.

“The warrant was obtained as there was suspicion that an offence under (two sections) of the Criminal Code that deals with animal fighting, more specifically in this case, cock fighting,” Shaw told Peace Arch News by email Monday.

Shaw said the two Criminal Code sections (445.1(1)(b) and 447) have recently been expanded “to include it being an offence to aid, assist, promote, arrange, receive money for, or take part in the fighting or baiting of birds.”

The section also makes it an offence to train, transport or breed birds for the purpose of fighting or baiting birds, she added.

Sec. 447 “continues to make it an offence to build, make or maintain, keep or allow an arena for the purpose of animal fighting on a property a person owns or occupies.”

Shaw said no birds were seized during the search-warrant execution, “but we did seize evidence from the property and are currently processing this to determine if an offence has been committed.”

It is too early to identify individuals or any recommended charges, she added.

Previous story
Kootenay residents rally in support of ferry workers

Just Posted

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

Creston Fire Rescue responds to seven calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to seven calls from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 it… Continue reading

Kootenay residents rally in support of ferry workers

Residents from the East and West Shore of Kootenay Lake are taking part in a “unity sailing” and rally at the ferry landings in Balfour and Kootenay Bay starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Idle-free signs are popping up around Creston

The grassroots group Creston Climate Action is gaining momentum in raising awareness… Continue reading

Creston educator recognized for excellence

Creston resident Melissa Flint, a community educator, has been recognized by the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Most Read