Supporting Huscroft’s dream: Rotary club donates to tutor jet display

John Huscroft, the 2020 Citizen of the Year, had spent 10 years working on a memorial for pilot C.B. Lang of the Golden Centennaires

Mayor Ron Toyota, and Rotarians David Butt, Rick Minichiello, and Nicole Nixon (John Huscroft’s daughter) pose with a donation for $7,500 towards the C.B. Lang Tutor Jet Memorial. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

A monument to commemorate the legacy of Clarence (C.B.) Lang will soon join the skyline of downtown Creston.

The project was a personal dream of John Huscroft, a beloved figure of the Creston community.

Huscroft showed his dedication as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Creston Valley Rotary Club, and also served for the Creston Valley Blossom Festival committee and numerous other organizations. In 2021, he was awarded Citizen of the Year.

John Huscroft is the 2020 Citizen of the Year. (Submitted)

One of his great passions was flying. He was an avid pilot from the age of 16.

Over the past 10 years, Huscroft had wanted to create a memorial for Lang. Raised in Lister, Lang was squadron leader of the Golden Centennaires, an aerial team formed to celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday. On July 14, 1967, the team performed in the skies over the Creston Valley.

In 2010, Huscroft acquired a CT-114 Tutor jet with the personal goal of having it displayed as a memorial in town. He had it repainted to mimic the original colours of the 1967 Golden Centennaires.

The total cost of the project is $110,000, of which Huscroft had personally funded over $70,000.

Unfortunately, Huscroft passed away suddenly in February before his dream could be realized.

Clarence “C.B.” Lang is pictured on the far left with his team. (File photo)

Mayor Ron Toyota has taken this project on as a personal tribute to his friend, who had always shown dedication to the Creston community.

“We had been friends for many, many years,” said Toyota.

“We were both pilots and spent many hours talking about our love of flying.”

The jet measures 32 feet high and 36 feet wide, so it has been difficult to find a suitable location for it to stay.

After consideration, the Town of Creston has chosen the north parking lot of Millennium Park, adjacent to the trail that runs on the west side, next to the College of the Rockies, as a temporary location.

Currently, the jet is being stored in Campbellford, Ont. It is estimated that it will cost approximately $48,000 to complete the installation.

“It’s amazing to see this come to fruition,” said Nicole Nixon, Huscroft’s daughter.

“I’ve also been in contact with Clarence Lang’s son, Mike. He just cannot believe that this is happening for his dad too, and we’re both very touched.”

Last week, the Rotary Club of Creston supported the project with $7,500. Donations from both local Rotary clubs, plus member contributions, has amounted to over $20,000.

“The funds that were donated towards this have come from past projects,” said David Butt, club president.

“This is what happens when people participate and we’re very thankful when the community supports us in any of our fundraising activities.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the project in memory of Huscroft can do so online at letstalk.creston.ca/golden-centennaires-tutor-jet-display with tax receipts issued by the Town of Creston.

The Canadian Air Force Snowbirds have recently confirmed a flyby scheduled for July 26, that will serve as a great tribute to Huscroft. The town hopes to have the memorial in place by this time.

