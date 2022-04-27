Summit Creek Bridge near Creston under construction

Work on the bridge will be ongoing from April 18 to Oct. 31

Summit Creek Bridge is now under construction. (Photo courtesy Google Maps)

Improvements to the Summit Creek Bridge are now underway.

As of April 18, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has began construction and rehabilitation of the bridge, located on Highway 3 approximately 10 kilometres west of Creston.

Construction efforts will be ongoing until Oct. 31. During this time, the bridge will have 24/7 single-lane alternating traffic with a 3.4-metre lane width.

Concrete barriers on the bridge will separate traffic from the construction zone. These barriers will be one-metre high.

Vehicles that cannot accommodate the lane width or clear the height restrictions of one metre will have to use an alternate route.

Creston ValleyTraffic