Summer solstice evening market

Celebrate the bounty the valley has to offer on June 21 from 4-9 pm at Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer in Creston.

Creston Valley Farmers’ Market and Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer are hosting an evening summer solstice market June 21.

“The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market has been interested in hosting an evening market for a while,” said Rylee Christenson, manager of the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market. “We are aware that Saturday morning markets just don’t work for everyone. One of our board members was able to connect with Brian Pealow who turned out to also be interested in hosting an evening event to feature local producers.”

“We have been blown away by Brian’s enthusiasm for our community and supporting not just local food producers, but local artisans too. This market will not only be fun for the community but an exciting opportunity for our vendors to network with Brian about selling their product at his store if they haven’t already.”

The summer solstice market will feature local producers, artisans, live entertainment, and a mobile bar. “Local food producers participating in the evening market include Swan Valley Honey, Iron Skillet, Kicking Joes Spices, Sutcliffe Farms, Ki Mana Acres and so many more,” said Christenson.

READ MORE: Pealow’s Independent brings a new look to Creston’s downtown shopping scene

