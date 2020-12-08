The Drainage Water Treatment Plant that has been operating since 1979 to treat Sullivan water. Teck photo

The Drainage Water Treatment Plant that has been operating since 1979 to treat Sullivan water. Teck photo

Sullivan Mine-impacted groundwater has migrated below some Kimberley properties

Teck staff to host online meetings regarding mine impacted groundwater; letters sent to owners of affected properties in Kimberley

Teck has recently sent out letters to some Kimberley property owners in Townsite, Marysville and southeast of Marysville, advising them that Sullivan mine-affected ground water has migrated and is present some five metres or more below the surfaces of the properties.

Teck will host information meetings for property owners beginning next week.

Teck put out the following statement.

”For nearly 100 years, Teck owned and operated the Sullivan Mine in Kimberley, which was the single largest employer and contributor to Kimberley’s tax base at the time of closure in 2001. Although no longer producing, the Sullivan mine site is still very much an active site, with significant post-closure reclamation, management and monitoring activities undertaken every day.

“As part of efforts to continually improve on reclamation outcomes and environmental management, Teck routinely undertakes assessment work and monitoring programs. Recent environmental assessments indicate that groundwater affected by historical operations includes a portion of the aquifer underlying parts of Townsite, Marysville, and southeast of Marysville. The groundwater contains sulphate and other substances consistent with historical mine operations and is generally present five metres or more below the ground surface. The impacted groundwater is not part of the municipal drinking water supply for Kimberley or the surrounding areas.

“Water influenced by the Sullivan has been managed by Teck for more than 40 years, and monitoring and sampling results have demonstrated significant improvements in water quality. Teck has been working with the Ministry of Environment to update the remediation plan followed since closure for designation of an Environmental Management Area for groundwater that will outline Teck’s responsibilities for long-term management. Current water management systems include more than 25 pumps and 30 km of piping to collect water and convey it for storage and treatment. These systems are continually monitored, maintained and upgraded and research is ongoing for alternative methods to manage water for the long-term.

“Teck recently notified affected property owners about the groundwater migration and will be hosting a series of information sessions to provide the public with information associated with the notification and the Sullivan’s activities in general. The Sullivan team will host online meetings next week and encourages anyone interested to learn more to register for a session. Additional sessions will be scheduled for early 2021.

The meetings are scheduled for Monday, December 14 at 7 p.m; Tuesday, December 15 at 4 p.m.; Tuesday, December 15 at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

To register, send an email containing your name and meeting preference to Sullivan.Feedback@teck.com or call the Sullivan Mine Community Feedback line at 250-427-8425.

Teck has spent more than $100 million executing the closure plan for the Sullivan mine. The site team continues to work through challenges related to more than 100 years of operations. Find out more by visiting the Sullivan Mine online at www.teck.com/Sullivan.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Home Stretch: Creston Ministerial Hampers Update
Next story
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

A customer sanitizes their hands upon entry into Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer in Creston. Photo: Aaron Hemens
UPDATED: Creston security guard allegedly assaulted twice in a day over mask mandate

The security guard said that he lost his thumbnail after a cart was slammed into his hands

Alpine wolf spider on the mountain tops. Photo: Ed McMackin
Out There: Mountain-Top Wolf Spiders

“Wolves are not only found in our Kootenay Lake mountains, but they are found in the spider world.”

In November, Aimee Watson was acclaimed as the chair for another year at the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo
Aimee Watson acclaimed as RDCK chair for third one-year term

Watson outlines eight of the most pressing issues for the RDCK in 2021

Volunteers of all ages took part in the Creston Ministerial Association’s annual Christmas hamper packing on Dec. 16, 2019. Photo: Brian Lawrence
The Home Stretch: Creston Ministerial Hampers Update

“Due to the help of so many in our community, we are excited to let you know that we have reached our $50,000 goal that we set a few months ago.”

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. delays 2021 budget, moves to borrow more for COVID-19

$1,000 family benefit coming, online applications open Dec. 18

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

Most Read