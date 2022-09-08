This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)

This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)

Stuffed armadillo that showed up in B.C. man’s garden is a mystery

‘If the armadillo is yours and was stolen from your yard, come get it, it’s weird’ says homeowner

Is this your stuffed armadillo?

It appeared overnight in a Chilliwack man’s front yard garden, and it’s a total mystery how it got there.

Homeowner Brett Chomlack said it might be a strange little prank someone played on them in their Fairfield Island neighbourhood.

“If it’s yours, and it was stolen from your yard, come get it, it’s weird,” Chomlack posted Tuesday on a Facebook page in Chilliwack.

He thinks it might have once been a live armadillo that’s seen the work of a taxidermist.

“I think it’s real, like stuffed,” he commented.

So far no one has come to claim the conversation piece as their own.

“It’s the weirdest thing,” Chomlack said. “Still trying to figure it out.”

He’s asked neighbours and friends if anyone did it as a joke, but so far no one’s ‘fessed up.

RELATED: Have you seen the stuffed beaver?

RELATED: Taxidermy bunny went missing

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackWildlife

Previous story
RCMP say suspect in Saskatchewan killings died after arrest
Next story
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

Just Posted

Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. (Creston RCMP)
Creston man wrongly identified as sex offender

Claude Lefebvre is wanted on theft charges. (Creston RCMP)
Creston RCMP seeking man on theft charges

Taryn Marchi’s case against the City of Nelson began in B.C. Supreme Court in Nelson and eventually ended up at the Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson snowbank lawsuit settled out of court

Const. Brett Urano has joined the 2022 Cops for Kids Ride, set to leave from Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 9. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston constable pedals 1,000 km for kids in need