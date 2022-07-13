Students, Indigenous Elders collaborate towards reconciliation at Creston Museum

With help from Grade 7 students, the Creston Museum is working towards decolonizing its exhibits in an act of reconciliation.

The project is a partnership between Danielle Sonntag’s class at Adam Robertson Elementary School, Elders and knowledge-keepers of the Lower Kootenay Band (LKB), and the Creston Museum.

“My goal as an educator is to help students understand that reconciliation is an action word,” said Sonntag. “I want to help them connect with their community, and to feel a sense of purpose. This project really does all of that. The fact that the museum is opening its doors for us to change and add things – I think that really symbolizes growing together.”

For several weeks, the students met with LKB members to develop five presentations to coincide with pre-existing exhibits at the Creston Museum.

“We didn’t want to erase any history, but we wanted to add the Ktunaxa perspective and knowledge into the exhibits,” said Sonntag.

One group of students put together a presentation on traditional Ktunaxa hunting and trapping practices. It was placed just outside of the Trapper Cabin.

Elder Robert Louie Sr. said it was “an honour and privilege” to work alongside the students.

“He has a lot of knowledge. I learned a lot of things that I had no idea about,” said student Curtis Stankevich. “I was most interested in the conservation and how they kept animal and plant life alive. It was very interesting to me.”

For instance, the Ktunaxa people would set fire to the forest floor to burn away shrubs and deadfall in a controlled manner. This process would make room for grasses to grow, which increased the deer population and offered more hunting opportunities.

In the museum theatre, another group of students focused on the history of popcorn and the harmful effects of pop and sugar on Indigenous communities, who are more susceptible to diabetes.

While helping with their project, Chris Luke Sr. also shared about his time spent at a residential school as a child.

“The stories felt surreal, because it’s so close to the present time,” said student Claire Wyett. “I think it’s a really cool thing to learn about the other side of history. Before, we learned about the settlers, but not about the people they took away the land and culture from.”

Luke said the students’ focus and desire to learn gave him hope for the future.

“This generation knows what reconciliation means, and they’re taking it forward with them,” he said. “Hopefully, they will teach their own children and pass on that knowledge. Because that’s the way it was supposed to be in the first place. That’s my dream.”

The students’ projects will be on display for public viewing throughout the summer, and future updates to the exhibits will incorporate their ideas.

“It has been a wonderful, exhilarating experience, watching the students in their engagements with the Elders and knowledge-keepers,” said Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum.

“I can’t tell you enough how much of an honour it has been to be able to host such a fantastic intercultural, multi-generational project here at the museum. And I’m very much looking forward to being able to continue in the future. “

Teacher Danielle Sonntag poses with museum manager Tammy Bradford with one of the student’s projects. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)