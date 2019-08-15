Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Fire crews in northwest B.C. are struggling to get control over two wildfires after strong winds swept through the region this week.

The BC Wildfire Service said in an information bulletin that an evacuation alert from last week has been expanded to include Buchan Creek, Fantail Lake and Fantail River, due to a fire burning 40 kilometres west of Atlin, by Tagish Lake.

There are 17 firefighters, supported by helicopters, are working to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have sparked after a lightning storm in the area in early July.

Although the fire has grown, wildfire officials said, the estimated size of the blaze has decreased from 1,400 hectares to 890 hectares due to more accurate mapping.

ALSO READ: Former Penticton firefighter, web developer create B.C. wildfire app

A second fire in the region, around 50 kilometres west of Telegraph Creek, has also expanded due to wind.

The out-of-control Barrington River fire is now roughly 4,600 hectares in size. Fortunately, the wildfire service said the large blaze is not threatening any structures or communities, including Telegraph Creek and Glenora – the site of last year’s 121,000-hectare Alkali Lake wildfire.

Large-scale sprinklers were installed earlier this month at a fish camp at Tahltan Lake located about halfway between Telegraph Creek and the fire.

In the Okanagan, where B.C.’s most threatening wildfire is burning at Eagle Bluff, firefighters have made good progress on the 2,632-hectare blaze. The fire is 10 kilometres northeast of Oliver.

An area restriction is in place, meaning that people are not allowed to enter the area without authorization, or live on and own property within the closed area.

BC Wildfire said Wednesday that upcoming hot weather may have an impact on the fire’s activity, but that it could also make for ideal conditions for planned ignitions. The fire remains classified as out of control.

READ MORE: RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

– With files from the Kelowna Capital News

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

Just Posted

Pregnant Kootenay teachers fight to change compensation rules

Risk to unborn babies not recognized by WorkSafeBC

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in crash near Creston

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

RCMP: 18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Young Agrarians bring farm tour to Creston

The Young Agrarians, a grassroots network for new and young ecological farmers,… Continue reading

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Anglican churches in Nelson, Balfour, Kaslo to marry same-gender couples

Rev. Jeff Donnelly says he’d love to host LGBTQ weddings

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

Most Read