Storm causes havoc

By Lorne Eckersley

A short-lived storm local residents are describing as a microburst caused considerable damage in small areas of Creston, Lakeview and the East Shore last Wednesday. Power outages were reported in some areas.

Creston fire chief Jared Riehl said on Friday that Creston Valley fire departments responded to several callouts in the early morning of March 4th.

• 5:13 am Creston Fire Rescue and Canyon-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Lakeview/Arrow Creek Road for power lines down with trees on fire. There was a tree on the power lines blocking the road. Firefighters secured the area until the arrival of Fortis crews.

• 5:34 am CFR and Canyon-Lister Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Erickson Road and 32nd Avenue South for power lines down. Firefighters found a downed power line on private property. The area was flagged off and the incident turned over to Fortis crews.

5:27 am CFR and Wynndel/Lakeview Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 22nd Avenue North and Pine Street for power lines down with a tree on fire. There was a tree on the power lines with a small fire that was blocking the road. Firefighters secured area until the arrival of Fortis crews.

7:25 am: CFR was dispatched to the area of Lakeview/Arrow Creek Road for power lines down. Firefighters secured the area to protect the public. Power lines were deemed not to be a hazard to traffic or blocking a roadway, the area was flagged off and the incident turned over to Fortis crews.

Several neighbouring properties on Crawford Hill had large pine trees blown over, some damaging roofs, eaves, sheds, vehicles and fences.

No injuries were reported as a result of the storm.