A soldier from the 4th Artillery Regiment based at CFB Gagetown clears snow at a residence in St. John’s on Monday, January 20, 2020. The state of emergency ordered by the City of St. John’s continues, leaving most businesses closed and vehicles off the roads in the aftermath of the major winter storm that hit the Newfoundland and Labrador capital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

State of emergency in St. John’s, N.L., reaches Day 5 after massive blizzard

The City of St. John’s says some stores will be allowed to reopen today to sell ‘basic foods’

It’s now Day 5 of the state of emergency in the St. John’s, N.L., as cleanup continues from Friday’s massive blizzard that dumped 76 centimetres of snow in the area.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says 450 troops — including about 175 reservists — will be in Newfoundland today to help the province dig out from the storm.

Travel remains difficult across eastern Newfoundland, and some residents are relying on each other for food.

The City of St. John’s says some stores will be allowed to reopen today to sell “basic foods.”

Most other businesses have to remain closed, with exceptions for gas stations and some pharmacies.

Search efforts will also continue for 26-year-old Joshua Wall, who was last seen leaving his home in Roaches Line on Friday to walk through a wooded area to a friend’s home in nearby Marysvale.

The Canadian Press

