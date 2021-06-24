Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for the Town of Creston and Erickson

Watering is only permitted between the hours of 6 to 10 a.m. and 8 to 10 p.m.

Effective as of June 23, mandatory Stage 2 water restrictions have been implemented for the Town of Creston and the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s (RDCK) Erickson Water System.

The Arrow Creek water treatment plant, which supplies Creston and the Erickson Water System, is experiencing high water usage and declining reservoir levels.

During the summer months, water consumption increases by up to 50 per cent, and water can be used faster than the Arrow Creek system can refill.

“Currently, the Arrow Creek water treatment plant is operating at maximum capacity as water levels continue to decline,” said Steve Ethier, RDCK Water Operations Manager. “This is a necessary measure as the hot, dry weather is expected to stay for the foreseeable future.”

To conserve water, the watering of lawns, gardens, trees, and shrubs is only permitted between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The same restrictions apply to newly seeded lawns and washing down sidewalks, vehicles, or other exterior structures.

Filling fountains, other decorative features, and pools is currently prohibited, but filling outdoor hotubs or wading pools is still permitted.

Watering of gardens, trees, and shrubs with a watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted anytime.

The Town of Creston and the RDCK appreciate your cooperation in adhering to the above water conservation measures.

Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures will remain in effect until further notice. Stricter water conservation measures may be required if demand increases significantly, hot and dry weather prevails, or stream flows decline to critically low levels.

For more information on water conservation measures, visit www.rdck.ca/water or www.creston.ca

