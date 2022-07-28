Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for Creston, Erickson

The Arrow Creek water treatment plant is running near maximum capacity

Stage 2 water conservation measures are now in effect for Creston and Erickson. (Pixabay)

With rising temperatures and dry weather, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) and the Town of Creston have implemented mandatory Stage 2 water conservation measures.

“The Arrow Creek water treatment plant, which supplies water to both Erickson and the Town of Creston, is operating near maximum capacity,” said Jason McDiarmid, RDCK utility services manager. “As a result, equipment components are not able to be taken off-line for maintenance procedures that will ensure their continued operation for water production.”

Effective as of July 26, residents are reminded to follow the guidelines to help conserve water.

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees, and shrubs is only permitted between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Watering of gardens, trees, and shrubs by watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted anytime.

Stage 2 water conservation measures will remain in effect until further notice. Stricter measures may be issued if water demand increases significantly, hot and dry weather prevails, or stream flows decline to critically low levels.

Within the RDCK, Stage 2 water restrictions are also in effect for Riondel, Duhamel, South Slocan, and Woodland Heights.

For the rest of the region, mandatory Stage 1 water conservation measures run annually across all RDCK water systems from June 1 through September 30.

Stage 1 may increase to one of three additional stages should demand increase significantly, hot and dry weather persists, or if reservoirs decline to critically low levels.

For more information on water conservation measures, visit www.rdck.ca/water or www.creston.ca.

