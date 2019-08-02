Stage 2 water conservation measures in effect for Town of Creston and Erickson water system

Stage 2 water conservation measure is in effect for the town of Creston and Erickson starting August 2.

Mandatory stage 2 water conservation measures are being implemented for the Town of Creston and Erickson water systems. The Arrow Creek water system is experiencing high water usage and declining reservoir levels. As a proactive measure for the anticipated extended hot weather and high levels of demand, the Arrow Creek water system requires that Creston and Erickson Water System users conserve water.

Stage 2 water conservation measures are as follows:

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs is only permitted between 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m.

Watering of gardens, trees and shrubs by watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted anytime.

Stage 2 water conservation measures will remain in effect until further notice and stricter water conservation measures may be required if demand increases significantly, hot and dry weather prevails, or stream flows decline to critically low levels.

Erickson water conservation measures are available on the Regional District of Central Kootenay website: www.rdck.ca/water

Town of Creston water conservation measures are available at www.creston.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter