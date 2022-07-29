Slocan Community Health Centre emergency room facing temporary service reduction. File photo

Slocan Community Health Centre emergency room facing temporary service reduction. File photo

Staffing issues to blame for reduction in hours at New Denver emergency room

Slocan Community Health Centre emergency room facing temporary service reduction

Emergency department hours at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver have been reduced as of July 25 due to staffing issues.

Until further notice, emergency department hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Normally, the ER is open 24 hours a day.

Interior Health is calling the reduction a temporary change, but won’t say how long it may last.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to put a time frame on how long the temporary change to the emergency department hours will last. It is dependent on recruitment of further nursing staff,” IH told Castlegar News.

Interior Health is reminding residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 911.

• Visit the emergency department at Arrow Lakes Hospital, 97 1st Ave NE, Nakusp.

• Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.

READ MORE:

Castlegar council allows homeless shelter permit to move forward, but with conditions


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hospitals

Previous story
PODCAST: 5 hours in Langley leaves 3 dead, two wounded
Next story
Study dives into microplastic movement in Vancouver Island marine food webs

Just Posted

Slocan Community Health Centre emergency room facing temporary service reduction. File photo
Staffing issues to blame for reduction in hours at New Denver emergency room

Stage 2 water conservation measures are now in effect for Creston and Erickson. (Pixabay)
Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for Creston, Erickson

Cyclists set out at from downtown Creston on the 151-kilometre gran fondo portion of the Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo. (Brian Lawrence photo)
Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo rescheduled for October

The Snowbirds performed a special flyover on July 26 in honour of C.B. Lang, squadron leader of the Golden Centennaires. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Snowbirds fly over Creston to honour Golden Centennaires squadron leader