Spectrum Farms hosting memorial celebration

Eric and Donna Kutzner and Penny Richardson will be honoured on June 18

Eric Kutzner, left, is presented with the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from then-Gov. Gen. David Johnston in 2016. (Photo submitted)

By Laura-Maye Mayer, KRACL Administrator

Spectrum Farms has been operated by the non-profit, charitable organization Kootenay Region Association for Community Living (KRACL) since 2013.

Eric Kutzner was the man whose vision and hard work, with the help of his wife Donna and dedicated volunteers, started and brought Spectrum Farms into a working enterprise that employed and supported workers with disabilities from the Creston community. Eric also spearheaded and started the process of building nine new apartment units on the farm for people with disabilities.

Eric and Donna were my mentors, my instructors, and my friends. They taught myself and many other people with disabilities at Spectrum Farms. They gave us inspiration and confidence. They believed in us when many employers would not. They helped us become profitable members of society when before we were invisible.

Donna passed away in May of 2021. On Feb. 12, 2022, Eric very suddenly and tragically passed away. It was a shock and great loss many.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Spectrum Farms also lost its long time tenant/employee Penny Richardson after seven months of illness.

I wanted to do something for to celebrate and honour their lives and all they have done for our community.

On June 18, at 10:30 a.m., we here at Spectrum Farms with our staff, board, and volunteers are planning a memorial service with a light lunch to honor Eric, Donna, and Penny.

Anyone who wishes to may join us to celebrate these three very special people.

Spectrum Farms is located at 849 Erickson Road, Creston, B.C. For more information, please call 250-428-1892 or email admin@spectrumfarms.ca.

