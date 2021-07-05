Sparks Lake wildfire, as shot by the BC Wildfire Service on July 2.

Sparks Lake wildfire, as shot by the BC Wildfire Service on July 2.

Sparks Lake wildfire burning near Kamloops grows to more than 39,000 hectares

The change in size is due to growth on the southwest flank

Sparks Lake wildfire continues to burn out of control at an estimated 39,251 hectares as of Monday night, an increase in size of almost 3,000 hectares since this morning.

According to BC Wildfire, the change in size is due to growth on the southwest flank.

There have not been more properties placed on an evacuation order or alert since earlier in the day.

In total, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued evacuation orders for a total of 164 properties and evacuation alerts for 994 properties.

The Chief and council of the Skeetchestn Indian Band have implemented an evacuation order for their community. An area restriction is now in effect.

As of 8:40 p.m., July 5, there were 130 firefighters, 14 helicopters, 33 pieces of heavy equipment for a total of 174 personnel assigned to the blaze.

Crews are working to establish control lines with heavy equipment from Labonca east flank, heading north and from Carabine Hill south end from Red Lake to Sedge Lake. BC Wildfire is establishing control lines as well as assessing damaged roads to make them accessible.

Structure protection is in place along the area of Deadman.

Crews will work 24-hours utilizing heavy equipment to push fireguards.

READ MORE: More properties on evacuation alert due to Sparks Lake wildfire

READ MORE: 22 tickets issued for unlawful campfires as B.C. crews fight hundreds of wildfires

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Kamloops

Previous story
B.C. man sues Vancouver Catholicarchbishop for alleged sexual abuse in 1970s
Next story
Second wildfire near Castlegar

Just Posted

Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston byelection to be held this fall

The Norns Creek fire started July 5 near Robson. BC Wildfire Service map.
Second wildfire near Castlegar

Abby and Steve Hardy are turning their Appledale-area property into a tiny-home community that offers a better work-life balance for modern-day knowledge workers. Photo: John Boivin
New Slocan Valley developments see future in tiny homes, communal living

Petty Officer Second Class Jason Boisvenue, who serves aboard HMCS Calgary, takes part in a training mission on the Pacific Ocean on March 14, 2021. Photo: Cpl. Lynette Ai Dang, HMCS Calgary, courtesy of the Dept. of National Defence
Grand Forks man part of high seas counter-terrorism mission