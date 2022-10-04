Open burning ban

Southeast Fire Centre lifts ban on Category 2 open burning

Due to decreasing wildfire risk, the Southeast Fire Centre is lifting restrictions on Category 2 open burning effective Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Category 2 open burning is defined as one to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or burning grass stubble over an area less than 0.2 hectares.

Additional permitted activities now include using fireworks, using exploding or binary targets, using air curtain burners, using sky lanterns and using burn barrels or cages.

Larger Category 3 open burning remains prohibited until Oct. 31.

Even though some open burning restrictions have lifted, the Southeast Fire Centre still advises fire safety protocol such as ensuring someone with a hand tool is monitoring the fire at all times, never burning in windy conditions, creating a fire guard around the fire and making sure ashes are cool to the touch when leaving.

As of Oct. 3, the Southeast Fire Centre has had a total of 398 wildfires this season that have burned 12,354 hectares.

