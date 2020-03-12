Sophie Gregoire Trudeau attends a rally for her husband Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau in Burnaby, B.C. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The Prime Minister’s Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the novel corona virus.

Following medical advice, the prime minister’s wife is remaining in isolation for the time being.

The PMO says in a statement that she is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.

It says the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms.

Trudeau announced earlier Thursday that he would be in isolation and working from home after his wife showed mild flu-like symptoms.

He also called off a planned appearance at the Public Health Agency of Canada and a scheduled meeting with his provincial, territorial and Indigenous counterparts in Ottawa.

READ MORE: B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Gregoire Trudeau thanked people who have reached out to her.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said in a statement.

“Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

She urged people to share the facts and take their health seriously.

Extended coronavirus coverage here

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Take COVID-19 seriously, says Cranbrook doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Coronavirus spread prompts Selkirk College letter to students

‘We can’t stop COVID-19, all we can do is plan to deal with it.’

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

The Wee Grill: Feeding the Masses

Pictured above: The Wee Grill’s Crystal Noble hands a game snack to… Continue reading

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Nelson woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

Most Read