West Kootenay EcoSociety has launched a survey to help transition local communities to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050. (Mathew Roland/BBJ)

Society launches survey to help transition West Kootenay communities to 100% renewable energy

You have until June 6 to complete the survey online

The West Kootenay EcoSociety has launched a survey to see how rural West Kootenay communities can transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

The survey asks what kind opportunities you see for renewable energy projects in your community and about any barriers that need to be overcome to make them a reality.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

The survey also asks for your age and the town you live in in the West Kootenays.

The information will help the society establish its 100 per cent Renewable Kootenays plan, which include improving energy efficiency in buildings, creating more eco-friendly transportation options for people and diverting more waste from landfills.

The cities of Rossland, Castlegar and Nelson have already committed to transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

Alternative energy

