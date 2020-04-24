Social issues keep police busy

By Lorne Eckersley

Creston RCMP responded to 66 calls for assistance from March 6-13, many of which could stem from individual responses to the pandemic. Last Thursday, Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie, who is doing much of his work at home, described a number of issues that police are dealing with these days.

April 6

• Police were called to the site of mischief at Lister Park, where two youths had painted profanities on a fence. The youths repaired the damage.

• A scooter was reported to have been stolen from a school.

• Damage to a rental home by previous tenants was reported.

• Police investigated a report of criminal harassment in a text message.

• An intoxicated male was reported to be walking on the railroad tracks.

April 7

• When police located a very intoxicated male sitting on a Creston bench he could not even provide his name. He was held in police cells until sober so that he would not be a danger to himself.

• A report of a stolen wallet report was spurred by a prank by friends.

• When police visited a residence to assist the homeowner remove an intoxicated male he challenged them to a fight. He was arrested and held in police cells without violence.

April 8

• Police assisted EHS personnel in getting a patient to hospital for a mental health assessment.

• A check on an unregistered vehicle led to the drinking driver having his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

April 9

• Police were called to Kootenay Pass, where an injured backcountry snowboarder was being recovered by search and rescue volunteers. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

• RCMP officers assisted with a family disturbance in Lister.

April 10

• A person reported being harassed by a neighbour.

• Police assisted EHS personnel with a violent patient.

• Police intervened in ongoing harassment over social media.

April 11

• A investigation into threatening text messages is underway.

• After a group of youths was caught shoplifting in a local business police spoke with their parents and informed them that the kids are now banned from the store.

• A male was reported to have threatened a driver in Kingsgate to get a ride to Creston. The male is familiar to police and he was arrested and held on numerous charges.

April 12

• A report of assault and theft involving two youths was investigated. One suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

• Police attended to a fight involving youths near the Community Complex.

Just Posted

