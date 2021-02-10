Coquihalla Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. (Facebook photo)

Coquihalla Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. (Facebook photo)

1 dead, 3 critical and dozens injured after vehicle pileup on snowy Coquihalla

Several vehicles collided on Highway 5, Wednesday morning

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) is confirming two people were airlifted to hospital in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla, Wednesday morning.

Three people were taken to hospital by ambulance in serious but stable condition and more than 30 other individuals are being assessed by paramedics at a nearby warming station in Hope.

According to BC EHS, multiple paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene, including 13 ground, three air ambulances, several supervisor units and multi-patient transit buses.

__________

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

A crash which closed the Coquihalla this morning has been confirmed as a fatal collision.

“There are an undetermined number of people injured and one person has died as a result of this crash,” stated RCMP Traffic Services.

At about 9:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the area. At this time, RCMP believe road and weather conditions in the area may have been a “significant” contributing factor in the crash.

The number and variety of injuries is not yet known to police.

Highway 5 northbound remains closed at the junction of Highway 3.

Motorists are asked to obey traffic personnel and consider delaying travel plans in the area. Anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to call Fraser Valley Traffic Services at 604-702-4039.

________________

The Coquihalla remains closed northbound about 5 km north of the Highway 3, Highway 5 junction.

Southbound lanes are open.

Drivers should expect to encounter compact snow, slippery sections and limited visibility due to blowing snow.

tweet

________________

The Coquihalla is closed in both directions after several vehicles collided, Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 5 near Othello, before 10 a.m.

There are reports of several semi-trucks involved in the crash.

Highway 5 is extremely icy as temperatures dip to -8 C due to an Arctic outflow that is bringing cold air to the area.

One person on social media claims an ambulance was also hit by another vehicle in the same incident.

More to come.

READ MORE: 15 people rescued off mountain in Lavington

READ MORE: Enough shelter spaces as temperatures dip in Kelowna, West Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops group home
Next story
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Photo: pixabay.com
“Love Letters to the Creston Valley” initiative to support local businesses, show love for the region

Writers of all ages can pen a short-letter, poem or story expressing their love for the Creston Valley, where they will be entered into a random draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of 40 local businesses.

The Creston Museum’s Ford Model T turns 100 in July. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Museum honouring its Ford Model T’s 100th birthday with a graphic novel

“I wonder what this truck has seen. What stories could it tell? Let’s just let it tell those stories.”

Jennie Gallo. Photo: Submitted
Jennie Gallo added to Castlegar Complex Wall of Fame

Gallo has had a successful career in women’s hockey

Western Pacific Marine will build the new Kootenay Lake ferry on this private property next to John’s Walk in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson council approves permit for ferry construction

The new Kootenay Lake Ferry will be built on the city’s waterfront

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

Those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and measures in Kelowna have received a message from the city’s leaders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops group home

Six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Coquihalla Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. (Facebook photo)
1 dead, 3 critical and dozens injured after vehicle pileup on snowy Coquihalla

Several vehicles collided on Highway 5, Wednesday morning

Most Read