Snowmobile company applies for tenures in West Kootenay

She Shreds Mountain Adventures wants to operate training courses in eight separate locations

Deep snow at Forbidden Peak in the Selkirk Mountains. This location is not part of the She Shreds snowmobile tenure application. Photo: Madeleine Martin-Preney

A West Kootenay company has applied to the province for a Licence of Occupation to run a snowmobile training operation in eight separate areas of the West Kootenay.

The application by She Shreds Mountain Adventures asks for permission to operate at specific locations in the Meadow Creek, Morning Mountain, Coffee Creek, Slocan Park and Crusader Creek areas, totalling 1848.6 hectares.

A public comment period expires on Nov. 16. Comments may be made at https://bit.ly/3GLyMXv and maps of the eight locations can also be found there along with a link to the management plan.

The project proposal states that the operation will have no infrastructure and there will be no building construction. Because the company will use forest service roads, there will be no road construction.

The company plans to use the tenures to conduct snowmobile clinics, avalanche courses and occupational training.

A Licence of Occupation, issued for periods of up to 30 years by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, allows for multiple users of an area, and the She Shreds application indicates that there are a number of overlaps with other operators on its proposed locations.

She Shreds’ application states that the company has been in operation across B.C. and Quebec for 10 years, having begun with a specialization in teaching safe snowmobile operation and technique to women, but now offering its services to women and men.

This story was updated at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 4 to delete the word “touring,” since the operation will not be offering any touring or guiding services.