Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes. File photo

Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes. File photo

Snowfall warning issued for Kootenays

Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass will receive heavy snow

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snow is expected to begin Tuesday and fall through to Wednesday morning, with projected accumulations of 15-to-20 centimetres with low visibility in heavy snow.

Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca. The webcam at the Paulson Summit is not available until further notice pending repairs after vandalization.

The snow warning also applies to the Coquihalla Summit, Rogers Pass, and the north and west Columbia including Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Paulson Summit webcam vandalized, replacement delayed

Previous story
Alberta man killed in head-on crash near Sparwood
Next story
Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

Just Posted

(Photo by Phil McLachlan)
Creston RCMP Report: Multiple reports of uninsured vehicles

Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes. File photo
Snowfall warning issued for Kootenays

The Kootenay Carshare Co-op’s new low-speed electric vehicle does well in the snow, says executive director Colleen Doyle, shown here with her daughter Aven and son Oden. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Low-speed electric vehicle hits the road in Nelson

Grayson Repp, who has roots in the East and West Kootenays as well as Vancouver and Victoria is the official DJ and music director for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo courtesy Grayson Repp Instagram.
B.C. artist named DJ, music director for 2022 FIFA World Cup