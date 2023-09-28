Snow in the forecast for Okanagan Connector

Up to two centimetres of snow could fall on the highway by Friday morning

The Pennask Summit of the Okanagan Connector is expecting two centimetres of snow on Thursday night, Sept. 28. (DriveBC)

Snow could be falling on the Okanagan Connector Thursday night, Sept. 28.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday morning because two centimetres of snow is forecasted to fall at higher elevations on the Okanagan Connector, between Kelowna and Merritt.

“An upper trough over the B.C. Interior will bring cool and unsettled conditions tonight,” states Environment Canada. “Snow levels will lower to near 1500 metres allowing the precipitation to fall as snow near Pennask Summit on Highway 97C.”

Two centimetres of snow is possible by Friday morning, with the chance of more snow as Friday goes on.

Environment Canada reminds travellers that weather in the mountains can suddenly change, causing hazardous driving conditions.

