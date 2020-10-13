Snow expected today on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued an alert about a frontal system that will cross the province today

Submitted by Environment Canada

Snow, heavy at times, is expected over the Pennask and Kootenay Pass summits today.

A frontal system will cross the province today. Snow levels have lowered to near 1,200 metres ahead of this system, and snow began overnight. The heavy snow is expected to continue through this morning with an additional 15 cm. Snow will taper off in the afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.