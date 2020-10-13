Snow expected today on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued an alert about a frontal system that will cross the province today

Submitted by Environment Canada

Snow, heavy at times, is expected over the Pennask and Kootenay Pass summits today.

A frontal system will cross the province today. Snow levels have lowered to near 1,200 metres ahead of this system, and snow began overnight. The heavy snow is expected to continue through this morning with an additional 15 cm. Snow will taper off in the afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avoiding Bear Conflicts in Creston
Next story
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Just Posted

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry has suspended operations until vehicle gets towed out of water

Snow expected today on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued an alert about a frontal system that will cross the province today

Public consultation regarding future of Creston’s grain elevator to begin in November

Community engagement was scheduled to take place earlier this fall, but was delayed due to the provincial election on Oct. 24.

Avoiding Bear Conflicts in Creston

“The best way to avoid conflict with bears is to avoid drawing them into the community with unsecured foods”

Mary Jayne Blackmore to release memoir of life and growing up in Bountiful

Balancing Bountiful will explore Blackmore’s life growing up in the polygamist community of Bountiful, as well as her journeys around the world and how all of these experiences have contributed to the shaping of her understanding of faith, community, family and feminism

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

BC conservation coalition demands changes for wildlife

Groups call for consistent funding for wildlife and habitat management

Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

Andrew Wilkinson rolls out party platform before debate

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Most Read