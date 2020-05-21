Up to 15 cm of snow could fall by Friday morning for Highway 3 from Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass. File photo

Snow expected to hit West Kootenay passes overnight on Thursday

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall on Highway 3 between Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass by Friday morning

Snow is expected to hit Kootenay mountain passes overnight on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, Highway 3 between Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass is expected to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday morning. Snow is expected to taper off to flurries or rain showers by Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Traffic delays expected on Highway 3 at Bombi Pass for several weeks

Along the Allison Pass, up to two centimetres of snow could fall tonight.

Snow levels will drop to 1300 to 1500 metres tonight and rise to 1700 to 1900 metres by Friday afternoon.

To remain up-to-date on road conditions along the mountain passes, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins
Next story
Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

Just Posted

Snow expected to hit West Kootenay passes overnight on Thursday

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall on Highway 3 between Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass by Friday morning

Creston flour mills overwhelmed by COVID-19 demand

Flour shortage highlights region’s grain insecurity

Museum manager living her dream

By Lorne Eckersley For 22 years, Tammy Bradford has been doing “the… Continue reading

Town urges alternatives for tax payments

By Lorne Eckersley With residential and business property tax notices set to… Continue reading

Riondel protests proposed cell phone tower

Telus wants to construct a new tower within the village

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Matsqui federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Young girl flown to Calgary after mountain biking accident near Invermere

Family had been mountain biking on the Johnson Trail in the Columbia Valley

Most Read