Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Dean Martin and with his two border collies, Zoe (left) and Josie, don’t mind the snow while playing catch in the dog park next to the Kelowna Family YMCA in February 2019. (Carli Berry/Capital News)

Environment Canada is warning of swollen rivers and washouts for parts of coastal B.C. and snow for several Interior districts.

A rainfall warning has been posted for the central coast and west Vancouver Island as a frontal system moves south, bringing rain totals that are forecast to exceed 100 millimetres.

The forecaster warns the moist system could prompt local flooding and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

A long period of snowfall is forecast for the regions of Peace River, Kinbasket, North Columbia, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and Williston.

Environment Canada says residents in those areas can expect from 15 to 30 centimetres of heavy snow before it lets up on Tuesday.

It says drivers travelling in those areas through New Year’s Eve should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The Canadian Press

