SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it will undergo a reorganization. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SNC-Lavalin cloud lifting for Liberals as they face close fight with Tories

Latest poll was conducted among about 1,500 Canadians who are eligible to vote

A new poll conducted for The Canadian Press seems to show the cloud of the SNC-Lavalin controversy is lifting for the federal Liberals, who now face a closer fight with the Conservatives less than three months to go until the election.

In a web survey conducted earlier this month, the polling firm Leger found 36-per-cent support among decided voters for the Conservatives and 33 per cent for the Liberals.

The firm says support for the Tories has dipped by two percentage points since the last time it conducted a survey in June, while support for the Liberals has gone up by four percentage points.

READ MORE: SNC-Lavalin slashes profit forecast amid shift away from oil and construction

Leger’s executive vice-president Christian Bourque says some sunlight is starting to appear for the Liberals, who witnessed sliding poll numbers beginning in February, as Parliament Hill was rocked by a former justice minister’s claims that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaned on her to arrange a deal for SNC-Lavalin on criminal charges it faces.

The latest poll was conducted among about 1,500 Canadians who are eligible to vote and were randomly recruited from an online panel.

Leger says it cannot provide a margin of error for a web panel but for comparative purposes, it says a probability sample would have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oilsands mine in public interest despite ‘significant adverse’ effects, panel finds
Next story
Tough recycling decision for RDCK coming up

Just Posted

Let’s continue to build our vibrant community

As acting mayor for July, it is my turn to write an… Continue reading

Castlegar police seek missing indigenous woman

Darilee Nolie was last seen earlier this week.

Tough recycling decision for RDCK coming up

Whether to join Recycle BC – that’s still the question

Two wildfires reported in Creston Valley

BC Wildfire Service reported two small wildfires in the Creston Valley on… Continue reading

Cross Country Seeing returning for second year

Ten artists in nine studios in the Creston Valley and the East Shore of Kootenay Lake will once again open their doors to welcome the public on the August long weekend.

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

VIDEO: Black Press Media presents its Miss BC 2019 documentary

The 17th annual pageant was held June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Province to ban Category 2 fires in Kootenay region

The prohibition covers open fires larger than a half metre tall and a half metre wide

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Most Read