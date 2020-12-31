(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Smithers RCMP make arrest after woman, 88, hit with bear spray in home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being attacked with mace Dec. 18

Police in Smithers say they have made an arrest in connection to a home invasion that left an elderly woman injured from bear spray.

Sgt. Kevin Christensen confirmed a first suspect is currently being processed and RCMP are actively seeking a second suspect in the Dec. 18 incident.

Officers arrived at a local home at approximately 2:30 a.m. where they found the woman in distress from the bear spray.

The woman was coughing and suffering from mouth irritation and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

RCMP made extensive patrols of the area that morning, seeking a suspect described as small in stature and wearing dark clothing.

Police initially thought nothing was missing from the home, but Christensen said the crime was more serious than initially reported as several items were in fact taken.

The investigation is ongoing involving three detachments in the area.

READ MORE: New Hazelton RCMP seek help locating fugitives

READ MORE: Front-line workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road
Next story
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Just Posted

Volunteer Signe Miller prepares the envelope and chocolate bars portion of the hamper package for a recipient. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Ministerial delivers Christmas Hampers in a safe and socially distanced manner

Over $79,000 was raised for this year’s edition of the hamper program, with 320 individuals and families in the community receiving a hamper package

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

Abra Brynne was the Green candidate for Kootenay Columbia in the 2019 federal election. She is not running in the next election and the party is looking for potential candidates. Bulletin file
Green Party seeks candidates for Kootenay Columbia

Green Party preparing for expected federal election in 2021

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison looks back on 2020. (Submitted)
Recapping a year of challenges in the Kootenays and Ottawa

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison reflects on the last 12 months as a new year looms

A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Ring in the New Year virtually, says B.C.’s premier

Most Read