People snowshoe at the foot of the shutdown slopes of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

People snowshoe at the foot of the shutdown slopes of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Skiers may be safe from COVID-19, but not those working to keep slopes open: experts

COVID outbreaks have been reported at larger resorts in previous months, mostly affecting staff

Fresh air, blazing speed and spacious alpine terrain makes skiing and snowboarding low-risk activities for COVID-19 transmission, infectious disease doctors say.

But the threat is never zero during a global pandemic, they add. And people working those snowy slopes may be at greater risk of catching the virus than those dashing down them.

While the activity of skiing is relatively safe from a transmission standpoint, experts say spread can still happen, and COVID outbreaks have been reported at larger resorts over the last couple months, mostly affecting staff members.

A resort in Kelowna, B.C., in December began with workers living on site before it sprawled to include more than 130 cases. Popular Lake Louise and Nakiska resorts in Alberta also reported outbreaks among staff.

Dr. Andrew Boozary, the executive director of population health and social medicine at the University Health Network, says it’s clusters of cases like those that make ski hills concerning.

“I have no anti-skiing bias — it’s an activity that makes a whole lot of sense in Canada — but there’s a lot of people who take on risk to ensure a ski hill is operational,” he said.

“A lot of the time we rely on people who are in temporary work or who’ve been underpaid, without living wages and without paid sick leave, to take on risk so some of us can have that pleasure and leisure activity.”

Boozary likened the recent emphasis on ski hills to that of golf courses over the summer, or to policy around cottages and seasonal vacation homes that were tailored to higher-income populations.

Skiing, like golf, isn’t affordable to everyone, he says.

And while Boozary agrees that skiing and snowboarding can provide mental health benefits of exercise in a low-risk setting, he’d like to see more emphasis on ensuring lower-income populations have safe, outdoor spaces too.

“We’ve seen this dichotomy, this tale of two pandemics. And we’re seeing it now with skiing,” Boozary said. “There’s an income divide on who gets access to these spaces.”

Dr. Ilan Schwartz, an infectious disease expert with the University of Alberta, says staff members at ski resorts are more likely than visitors to become infected because of the close proximity workers tend to be in.

Sometimes they share indoor spaces like lunchrooms, which aren’t conducive to mask-wearing when people are eating, Schwartz says, and “transmission thrives” in those settings.

“The likelihood of infection is going to be a function of physical proximity, the amount of time they’re in that proximity, the activities they’re doing and whether there are precautions taken to minimize transmission.”

While skiers will generally be safe, those who wish to hit the slopes still need to be mindful of safety precautions, Schwartz says.

He added that spread is more likely to happen before or after people glide down the mountains, like when they put on ski boots in a crowded indoor area. Those spots should be avoided when possible, Schwartz says, and masks should be worn when distance can’t be maintained.

Other factors could make trips to snowy resorts more dangerous, he added, including guests travelling from COVID hot spots and potentially bringing the virus with them into small ski towns.

The rise of new variants of concern might require more stringent restrictions on skiers as well, says Parisa Ariya, a chemistry professor at McGill University who specializes in aerosol transmission.

Ariya says while outdoor settings are far safer than indoors, spread “actually does happen outside” in some instances, and she recommends wearing a mask while skiing or snowboarding.

Winters in Quebec and Ontario make air more dense, Ariya adds, which could have an impact on how long viral particles stay in the atmosphere.

Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease expert in Mississauga, Ont., says that while cold air may cause physical changes to aerosols “it does not translate to increased risk of disease transmission.”

He says risk of outdoor spread remains “quite low,” except for situations with large crowds in close contact, like during concerts or sporting events.

“From a public health standpoint I would much rather see 50 people skiing outdoors than a group of 10 watching TV together indoors,” he said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.
Next story
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Just Posted

One of the small homes in development at the Lower Kootenay Band. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Lower Kootenay Band developing energy-efficient small homes for members

There are two, 600 sq. ft., small homes currently in the works that are expected to be completed in April.

The latest issue of “the Fun Pape!” features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages. Photo: Aaron Hemens
“The front-line workers deserve so much more”: Creston readers react to latest issue of the Fun Pape!

The free paper’s latest issue features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages.

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

The Columbia Basin Trust says it will assist in connecting fibre-optic lines to rural residents in the Slocan Valley. File photo
Columbia Basin Trust picks up ‘last mile’ portion of fibre-optic project

The Trust will help connect Slocan Valley residents to high-speed internet

Zincton Mountain Resort would be built along the slopes of Whitewater Mountain near New Denver. The road shown south of the tenure is Highway 31A between New Denver and Kaslo. Photo: Brent Harley and Associates
Zincton gets go-ahead for next stage of resort planning

The location is pitched for near New Denver

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

The female turkey was spotted hanging out on Nakuspian Don Mabie’s deck in December. He said she showed no fear of humans. Photo: Don Mabie
Talkin’ turkey in Nakusp

A wild turkey has stolen hearts in the village

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Rifles are shown locked up in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Bill also proposes a buyback of recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapon

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Grand Boulevard in Valleyview were closed for several hours after a fatal crash on Feb. 15, 2021, due to a fatal accident. (THE BMJW/Twitter)
RCMP looking for dash-cam footage after two dead in highway crash near Kamloops

Police are still investigating, but weather is believed to be a factor in the crash

Most Read