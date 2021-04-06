Haddo Peak in Banff National Park is seen in an undated handout photo. A skier from Alberta has died in an avalanche while he and another skier were on a mountain in Banff National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Skier dies in avalanche on mountain in Banff National Park

One skier managed to escape, but the second was swept away and killed in the slide

A skier from Alberta has died in an avalanche while he and another skier were on a mountain in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada says two male skiers from Canmore, Alta., were on the northeast face of Haddo Peak in the Lake Louise area on Monday when the avalanche was triggered.

One skier managed to escape, but the second was swept away and killed in the slide.

Avalanche Canada says on its website that the skier who died was carried 600 metres through extreme terrain.

It says the survivor was able to descend and find and then dig out his partner, but the man had died.

At the time, Parks Canada says avalanche conditions were listed as moderate.

The Canadian Press

Banff

