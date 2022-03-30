Sisters in business: Serving up coffee in ‘Good Company’

The Tilling sisters share their story of going into business together

For Cassidy and Stephanie Tilling, it wasn’t always the plan to become baristas. But through their sisterhood and shared business plans, they have discovered a new passion.

In October, they opened Good Company Coffee together, a small cafe featuring stunning views of the vineyards and mountains just outside the windows.

Big windows welcome patrons to Good Company Coffee. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

“We always wanted to do something creative and have our own business,” said Stephanie, adding that the entrepreneurial spirit was inherited from their parents.

Originally from Langley, the Tilling family moved to the Creston Valley with their four daughters in 2006. After growing up, the sisters moved away to bigger cities to explore other ventures for a time.

Cassidy pursued schooling in business management and went on to work in law, while Stephanie became a dental assistant.

But as many locals can attest, there was a pull to return to Creston. In 2018, Stephanie’s twin sister moved back and opened her own flower shop – Brittany’s Flower Farm – on their parent’s acreage in Erickson. With help from their father Don and his construction company, True Build Contractors, an old lean-to shed on the property was converted into a studio.

Brittany now works alongside their mother, Grace, who has many years of expertise from working as a florist.

Eventually, the idea came about for the sisters to share the space to open another business next door.

“We had talked about a coffee shop and tossed the idea around,” said Cassidy, who had grown to love exploring different types of coffee beans and roasters while living in Vancouver. “My passion for coffee paired with wanting to open a business, and it just came together.”

With Brittany’s Flower Farm already nestled next to the Skimmerhorn and Baillie-Grohman wineries, the sisters agreed it would be the perfect weekend stop for locals and tourists alike.

The view of the vineyard from the windows of the cafe. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

The business plan came together quickly, and every part of their family contributed to the vision.

“Our parents have been a big support. We just couldn’t have done this without them,” said Stephanie.

Their other sister, Victoria, also joined as part-owner and contributed her skills as an accountant. And from her experience as a songwriter, one of her pieces inspired the name “Good Company”.

“In essence, it means that no matter who you are, just come and be yourself. It fits with what we want to do because we’re not just about the coffee,” said Cassidy. “We want people to come here for the connection.”

Over the fall and winter months, the cafe was open only on weekends featuring a European-inspired menu with the standard options of espresso, Americano, cappuccino, mocha, and lattes.

Latte art at Good Company Coffee. (Submitted)

“It’s back to the basics,” said Cassidy. “A properly brewed cup of coffee should be good on its own without all the sweeteners. We want to focus on the coffee and showcase good roasters. Just serve what we love.”

The sisters have put a lot of thought and research behind each of their products and aim to support other B.C.-based businesses.

Their supplier is No. 6 Coffee Co, an artisan roaster based in Nelson with very flavourful blends sourced from countries such as Columbia and Ethiopia.

There is also a selection of products available from TEA etc., an independent business based in Invermere. And locally-owned bakery Luv At First Bite supplies desserts and pastries unique to Good Company, such as caramelized raisin scones and ancient-grain carrot cake.

“We were a little nervous because we are in the middle nowhere, and we weren’t sure what to what to expect during the slower seasons,” said Cassidy. “But we’ve just been completely overwhelmed by the support. We have so many regulars now that we know by name. There’s just so much good feedback and encouragement.”

Neither of the sisters have any background training as baristas, so there was a steep learning curve at first.

“We’ve really been blessed with a lot of people that have given us advice and guidance along the way,” said Cassidy.

There hasn’t been a day off for the business owners since the first time the coffee shop opened its doors, as both sisters were still balancing other jobs.

“There’s so many tiny little details that go into doing something well with excellence,” said Cassidy. “You have to be dedicated and committed because the work never stops.”

With the success of the last few months, Cassidy recently quit her job in law to focus on Good Company full-time. Stephanie continues to work at Orchard Heights Dental, so they have also hired and trained six staff members to be able to expand their hours to weekdays.

“We’ve hired some really good people, and I think it’ll really help enable the business to grow,” said Cassidy.

When asked what makes them happiest about watching their business thrive, Stephanie said its “seeing people reunite over a cup of coffee”.

“Coffee brings people together, and that’s what we love,” she said.

For those searching for the perfect place for a first date, or just a cozy corner to do a crossword, check out Good Company Coffee at 1132 27 Ave S during their new hours of Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, @good.companycoffee on Instagram, or goodcompanycoffee.ca.

Cozy seating inside Good Company Coffee. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

BusinessCreston ValleyLocal Business