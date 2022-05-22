Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

VIDEO: Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Fire at Quaaout Lodge Sunday morning, May 22, in Squilax

Fire has engulfed the Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap.

The fire broke out at the popular resort west of Salmon Arm Sunday morning, May 22.

(Facebook video courtesy of Dan Thiessen)

“The fire started between 8 – 8:30 a.m.,” said Kelowna’s Dan Thiessen, a guest at the resort. “All got out safe. Third floor is destroyed. Fire started in the front corner of the building. Fire is under control.)

The resort opened in 1992 and its championship 18-hole golf course, Talking Rock, opened in 2007.

More to come…

READ MORE: Chase RCMP warn of ‘sextortion scam’ involving naked photo online

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireShuswapShuswap Lake

Previous story
B.C. community to hold first official Pride event in its history

Just Posted

An aerial view of the building. (Courtesy of the Lower Kootenay Band)
Lower Kootenay Band celebrates grand opening of new wellness centre

The Creston Timbits pose with their coaches and owner of Tim Horton’s Nancy Lascak. Missing: Head Coach Ivan González. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston’s Timbits say thank you

John Huscroft is fondly remembered for his love of flying. (Submitted)
Creston remembers long-time community supporter John Huscroft

A six-horse team and wagon in the 1986 Blossom Festival parade. (Courtesy of Creston Museum archives)
PHOTOS: Creston Valley Blossom Festival celebrates 81 years of history