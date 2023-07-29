Shoplifter wanted for multiple warrants in Creston

Creston RCMP is actively searching for Brittany Dewing who is wanted on four outstanding warrants.

Creston RCMP is actively searching for Brittany Dewing, who is wanted on four outstanding warrants.Dewing is wanted for four counts of theft under $5,000, all related to shoplifting at businesses in Creston.

Brittany Dewing is described as:

• 5 feet, 3 inches (160 cm)

• Purple Dyed Hair

• Medium Build

• 200 lbs (90 kg)

• Green eyes

“Creston RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dewing,” says Cst. Brett Urano, Creston RCMP Media Relations Officer.

“Dewing will change her hair colour and appearance to avoid detection and is actively evading police. Creston RCMP requests that if you see Dewing, or know her whereabouts, to call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.”