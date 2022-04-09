Police are on the scene of a shooting at a downtown Maple Ridge gym on Saturday evening. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday night

Witnesses report seeing lifeless body in vehicle outside the gym

Police are on the scene of a shooting, and apparent murder in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday night.

According to witnesses, a man was shot as he left Olympians Gym at 22611 Lougheed Hwy. at about 4:30 p.m.. Witnesses reported hearing numerous shots.

There was a heavy police presence at the gym, including officers wearing uniforms marked gang task force, and roads the area have been blocked from traffic.

More details to come.

