Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

B.C. Coroners Services in early stages of investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found inside a shoe on a Victoria beach.

The B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the discovery on Gonzales Beach and is in the “very early stages of investigating,” said spokesperson Ryan Panton Thursday morning.

No further details could be provided at this time.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores.

Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

ALSO READ: 15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New cabinet shifts focus to economy and housing ahead of next election

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for stolen Jeep Cherokee.
RCMP looking for stolen Jeep Cherokee

Wine growers face significant losses, with crop yields cut by as much as 56 per cent, due to a severe cold snap that gripped the province in December 2022. (Pixabay.com)
Opinion: Federal government must help Okanagan grape growers

Mercer Celgar will shut down for the month of August. Photo: John Boivin
Mercer to shut down Castlegar mill for one month due to Vancouver port strike

Kimberley RCMP commend actions of two bystanders who provided life saving measures on unresponsive three-year-old who nearly drowned in Wasa Lake on July 25.
Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake